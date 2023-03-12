Ekholm scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Ekholm tied the game at 1-1 just 22 seconds after Noel Acciari opened the scoring for Toronto. Through six games with the Oilers, Ekholm has three points and a plus-7 rating -- he's been noticeable on offense, though his defense has also had a stabilizing effect. The 32-year-old is at six tallies, 21 points, 111 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 72 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 63 appearances this season.