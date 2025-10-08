Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Re-ups with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekholm secured a three-year, $12 million contract extension with Edmonton on Wednesday.
Ekholm will take a slight cut in his AAV when his extension kicks in next season, as he is currently earning $6.25 million against the cap in 2025-26. It seems the leadership of captain Connor McDavid, who also signed an extension well below market value, is rubbing off on the rest of the squad. Injuries limited Ekholm to just 65 games last year, but he still managed to generate nine goals and 24 helpers, including seven power-play points.
