Ekholm notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

One of the helpers came on the power play, as Ekholm set up an Adam Henrique goal in the first period. With five points over three outings since returning from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, Ekholm is once again dialed in. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to 32 points (seven on the power play), 140 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 63 appearances. He's on pace to record at least 35 points for the fourth time in his career.