Ekholm (undisclosed) won't play against Dallas on Sunday in Game 3, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Ekholm hasn't played yet this playoffs after missing 16 of Edmonton's final 21 games of the 2024-25 regular season. He is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's Game 4 matchup versus the Stars.

