Ekholm (undisclosed) won't play against Dallas on Sunday in Game 3, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Ekholm hasn't played yet this playoffs after missing 16 of Edmonton's final 21 games of the 2024-25 regular season. He is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's Game 4 matchup versus the Stars.
More News
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Not ruled out of Games 3 and 4•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Unavailable for Games 1 and 2•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Resumes skating•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Doubtful in round two•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Will miss opening round•
-
Oilers' Mattias Ekholm: Likely out indefinitely•