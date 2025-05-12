Ekholm (undisclosed) has resumed skating but isn't close to being ready to return to the lineup, according to Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk on Monday.

Ekholm spent most of March and April on the shelf due to a lingering injury before being ruled out indefinitely near the end of the regular season. He is still weeks away from playing, and a potential return to the lineup in the postseason remains unclear. Ekholm had nine goals, 33 points, 143 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and 42 hits across 65 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.