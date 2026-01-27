Ekholm scored three goals in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Ekholm is not known for his scoring ability, as he hadn't scored a goal in 22 games between his previous tally and this hat trick. He scored twice in the second period and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final frame. Ekholm has six goals on the season, but he's not likely to become a regular fantasy contributor overnight. There's a big chance this performance was just an outlier.