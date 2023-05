Ekholm scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Ekholm tallied the Oilers' third goal of the first period. The 32-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since April 11, but he's added six helpers through 10 playoff contests. Ekholm continues to provide a steadying defensive presence on the Oilers' second pairing. He's added 14 shots on net, 25 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in the postseason.