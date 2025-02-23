Ekholm scored a goal and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Ekholm's goal briefly tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, but the Oilers didn't have another comeback in them. The defenseman has two goals and five assists over his last eight NHL outings, and he was also on Sweden's roster during the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he didn't have a break over the last two weeks. The 34-year-old blueliner is now at eight goals, 25 points, 123 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 55 appearances.