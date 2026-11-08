Ekholm scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Since he missed two games due to a concussion, Ekholm has been strong on offense. He has two goals and three assists over his last six outings. For the season, the veteran blueliner is up to three goals, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 13 hits, 15 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 16 appearances. He offers a little bit of everything fantasy managers are looking for, though he has the most potential in blocks and plus-minus rating.