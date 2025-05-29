Ekholm (undisclosed) will draw into the lineup for Game 5 against Dallas on Thursday.

Ekholm had already been listed as an option to return, but it wasn't initially clear if he'd immediately play or receive a little more time before drawing into the lineup. Now he seems settled that Ekholm will make his 2025 playoff debut Thursday. He's projected to serve on the top pairing alongside Evan Bouchard, and Edmonton is expected to go with a 12-6 configuration, which implies that Ekholm isn't being eased back in. Troy Stecher is set to be a healthy scratch after dressing in the past six games.