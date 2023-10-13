Ekholm (hip) is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday versus Vancouver, according to Ryan Rishaug of TSN.
Ekholm missed Wednesday's 8-1 loss to Vancouver because of the injury. He had nine goals, 32 points, 91 hits and 104 blocks in 78 contests between Nashville and Edmonton last season. Ekholm's return might lead to Philip Broberg serving as a healthy scratch Saturday.
