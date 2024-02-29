Ekholm notched an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Ekholm handled the puck in the neutral zone and dropped it off for Connor McDavid, who did the rest for the game-winning goal at 4:34 of overtime. This was Ekholm's sixth assist over the last seven games. The 33-year-old defenseman has added steadier offense to his usual stalwart defense lately. Overall, he's produced 25 points, 114 shots on net, 106 hits, 69 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 56 contests.