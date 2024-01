Ekholm scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ekholm ended a four-game slump with the helper on Connor McDavid's go-ahead tally in the second period. That goal was the game-winner. Ekholm had six points over 12 outings in December, providing a little scoring pop from the blue line. He's at 16 points, 82 shots on net, 61 hits, 40 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 36 appearances.