Ekholm notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
Ekholm set up Nick Bjugstad's buzzer-beating tally in the second period. With four points and a plus-10 rating in seven contests for the Oilers, Ekholm has been as good as advertised. The 32-year-old blueliner is up to 22 points, 111 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 75 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 64 outings when accounting for his time with the Predators this season.
