Ekholm recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Ekholm was able to post a plus-1 rating, the only one of the Oilers' players to finish positive. The 33-year-old defenseman has five helpers over his last five contests. He's at 24 points, 112 shots on net, 102 hits, 67 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-20 rating over 54 appearances this season. Ekholm's offense is passable enough for fantasy purposes, especially in formats that reward his steady non-scoring production.