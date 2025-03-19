Ekholm scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, blocked four shots, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

Ekholm returned from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Even with a lopsided score in the Oilers' favor, Ekholm saw a hefty 21:27 of ice time to help secure the win, though it was his burst of offense that was most noticeable. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 27 versus the Kraken. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to nine goals, 30 points, 137 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 41 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances. As long as he stays healthy, he'll close out the regular season in a top-four role with the ability to chip in decent offense from the blue line.