Ekholm notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Ekholm doesn't steal the headlines like many of his teammates, but he has three goals and six assists through 11 outings in March. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to be steady in all zones. He's picked up 34 points -- his most since a 44-point campaign in 2018-19 -- while adding 144 shots on net, 118 hits, 82 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-32 rating through 67 appearances.