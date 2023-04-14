Ekholm notched an assist, a plus-2 rating and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Ekholm had a goal and two assists over the last three games of the regular season. Since he was traded from the Predators, he's been a cure to what ailed the Oilers, bolstering their defense while chipping in 14 points over 21 contests. The 32-year-old will likely be asked to take on larger minutes in the playoffs -- he averaged 20:47 of ice time per game in Edmonton, but he'd averaged over 22 minutes per contest in the previous six years in Nashville.