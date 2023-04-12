Ekholm scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Ekholm has a goal, three assists and a plus-11 rating over his last five contests. He provided a quick response to Ben Meyers' opening tally in the first period, scoring just 36 seconds later. Ekholm has nine goals, 31 points, a plus-26 rating, 134 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and 89 hits through 77 appearances between the Oilers and the Predators.