Ekholm scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ekholm snapped a nine-game point drought with his second-period goal. The 34-year-old defenseman is at little risk of ever seeing a drop in ice time thanks to his steady defense, but he's rarely had a slump that deep in his time with the Oilers. Overall, Ekholm is at three goals, 11 points, 63 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-6 rating through 26 appearances. All three of his goals this season have come on the power play.