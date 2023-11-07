Ekholm scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Ekholm opened the scoring at 6:42 of the first period, though the Canucks tallied three times over 3:22 to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. The goal was Ekholm's first of the campaign, and he's earned two of his three points so far on the power play despite playing on Edmonton's little-used second unit. The 33-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances.