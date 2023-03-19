Ekholm delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over Seattle.
One was even on the power play. Ekholm wasn't brought into the Oil Patch for his offense, but he has delivered. The defender has seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games with his new squad.
