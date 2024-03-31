Ekholm delivered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-1 win over Anaheim.

The 33-year-old blueliner has been on fire over the last couple weeks. Ekholm has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games and has three multi-point performances in the last seven, racking up three goals and 11 points over that stretch. On the season, he sits one point shy of reaching 40 for the second time in his career, an impressive number considering his lack of power-play production -- he has just two goals and three points on the man advantage, with his last PP point coming Nov. 26. Ekholm's plus-40 rating is also second in the NHL, behind only Gustav Forsling's plus-46 mark.