Ekholm scored a goal on three shots on net and added two assists, two hits and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

The Oilers' top pairing of Ekholm and Evan Bouchard combined for six points and a dominant plus-10 rating on the night. It was Ekholm's first multi-point performance since Oct. 28, and his first three-point effort since March 18 of last season. For the current campaign, the veteran blueliner has two goals, 10 points, 49 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests.