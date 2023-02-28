Ekholm and a 2024 sixth-round pick were traded from the Predators to the Oilers on Tuesday in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round and a 2024 fourth-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ekholm is the defensive upgrade the Oilers have been seeking, though it will cost them their power-play quarterback and their most recent first-round prospect. Expect Ekholm to step into a top-four role with significant minutes in Edmonton, where his offense should be in line for a bump with exposure to the league's two best scorers.