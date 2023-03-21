Ekholm scored a pair of goals on five shots, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Ekholm twice answered goals by fellow Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson. The latter of Ekholm's tallies sent the game to overtime, where Darnell Nurse won it for the Oilers. Ekholm has three goals, four assists and a plus-8 rating over his last five contests. He's up to eight goals, 27 points, 118 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 80 hits and a plus-15 rating through 67 outings overall.