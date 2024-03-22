Ekholm scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 8-3 victory over the Sabres.

Ekholm tied the game 2-2 early in the second period, beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a wrist shot off the rush, before adding an assist on Zach Hyman's tally later in the frame. Ekholm would add a second goal and third point in the final period, beating Luukkonen from the slot to extend Edmonton's lead to 5-3. The 33-year-old blueliner now has three multi-point games in his last four outings -- he's totaled three goals and four assists in that span. Overall, Ekholm's up to seven goals, three shy of his career high, and 33 points through 65 games this season.