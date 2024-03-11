Ekholm scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

This was Ekholm's third multi-point effort of the year, and the first to include a goal and an assist. He tallied in the first period and set up Darnell Nurse's second goal in the third to end a three-game dry spell. Ekholm has been steady on both ends of the ice this season, racking up 28 points, 128 shots on net, 111 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating through 62 outings overall.