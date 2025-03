Ekholm (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Monday, per Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Ekholm is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has produced eight goals, 27 points, 134 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and 39 hits in 60 games this season. Due to Ekholm's absence, Jake Walman will skate alongside Evan Bouchard in Monday's lineup.