Ekholm (undisclosed) won't play against Calgary on Sunday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Ekholm didn't participate in the morning skate and will miss his second straight game. He has accounted for nine goals, 33 points, 143 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and 42 hits through 64 games this season. Ty Emberson will remain in the lineup due to Ekholm's absence.