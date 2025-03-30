Ekholm (undisclosed) won't travel with the Oilers for the start of their road trip that begins Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Ekholm has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, and his absence will extend to three games Tuesday. The Oilers will play four games on their road trip, culminating with a matchup against the Ducks on April 7. However, it's not yet clear whether Ekholm will rejoin the team during that time. Ty Emberson should continue to see playing time for the Oilers while Ekholm is sidelined.