Janmark signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Edmonton on Friday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Janmark, who was poised to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, is taking a pay cut compared to his 2022-23 salary of $1.25 million. He had 10 goals and 25 points in 66 contests last season. The 30-year-old forward is projected to serve in a bottom-six role in 2023-24.