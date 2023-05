Janmark (foot) took warmups, indicating he'll play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Janmark will likely take the place of Derek Ryan, who was not on the ice for warmups. The 30-year-old Janmark was injured on a shot block in Game 1 versus the Kings, but it appears his five-game absence will end Wednesday. Look for the Swede to play in a bottom-six role.