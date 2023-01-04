Janmark produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Janmark has earned a helper in each of the last three games. He set up Connor McDavid's second-period tally Tuesday. The sudden stability on offense isn't expected to last, but Janmark has looked solid at both ends of the ice while logging even-strength minutes with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. For the season, Janmark has three goals, six helpers, 25 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 25 outings.