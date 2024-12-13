Janmark provided a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Janmark set up Connor Brown's shortie in the second period. This was Janmark's second shorthanded point of the season, and he's up to 12 points, 16 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances. He has four assists over his last eight outings to maintain steady depth offense in a third-line role.