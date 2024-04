Janmark registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Janmark ended a 10-game point drought with the helper on a Connor Brown tally in the second period. The Oilers' moves at the trade deadline have left Janmark in a fourth-line role, though he's avoided being a healthy scratch. The 31-year-old has just 12 points with 66 shots on net, 52 hits, 46 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 65 contests this season.