Janmark produced three assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Janmark has earned all five of his points this season over the last three games. The 30-year-old had never recorded three assists in a game prior to Wednesday. Janmark is capable of bursts of offense, but they're rarely sustained over a long stretch of time. In addition to his five points, he has 14 shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests.