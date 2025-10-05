Janmark (undisclosed) is believed to be one or two weeks away from returning, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports Sunday.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that Janmark was expected to miss about a week, but it's possible that the 32-year-old forward could be out slightly longer than that. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to suit up for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Flames, but he'll likely be able to return to the ice without missing significant regular-season time.