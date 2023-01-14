Janmark recorded a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Janmark has supplied five assists over his last eight outings. He set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' shortie in the second period, which gave the Oilers a 4-0 lead. Janmark is up to 11 points, 35 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 30 contests, though his recent play has been more encouraging than the season numbers would suggest.