Janmark posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Janmark is starting to find his way on offense with a point in each of his last two games. The 30-year-old's surge isn't likely to last -- outside of a bump up to the top six when Zach Hyman missed Tuesday's game with an illness, Janmark has been a bottom-six fixture when healthy. Janmark is at two points, 13 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 outings overall.