Janmark scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Janmark found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 3, when he scored a goal in a 4-2 win over Calgary, and he also snapped a 15-game point drought. The lack of scoring totals limit his upside considerably, however, and with Janmark playing in a bottom-six role, that situation isn't expected to change any time soon.