Janmark scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Seattle.
Janmark found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 3, when he scored a goal in a 4-2 win over Calgary, and he also snapped a 15-game point drought. The lack of scoring totals limit his upside considerably, however, and with Janmark playing in a bottom-six role, that situation isn't expected to change any time soon.
More News
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Stuck in slump•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Notches helper in win•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Bags apple in Thursday's win•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Posts assist in win•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Records pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Posts assist in overtime win•