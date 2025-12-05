Janmark scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Janmark got his first goal of the year Thursday. He's been heating up -- all four of his points this season have been earned in the last seven games. The 32-year-old defensive forward has added 12 shots on net, six hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over 12 appearances in total. Janmark probably won't provide enough consistent offense to help most fantasy managers, but he plays a valuable on-ice game that keeps him in the lineup.