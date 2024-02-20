Janmark scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Janmark snapped a 10-game slump with his first-period tally. That dry spell even led to him being scratched last Tuesday, though his defensive work often is enough to keep him in the lineup. Janmark has two goals, five assists, 41 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances this season. He had 25 points in 66 outings a year ago, and if he can't get his offense on track, more healthy scratches could be on the way.