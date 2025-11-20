Janmark logged an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

The helper was Janmark's first point in six games this season. He missed a month to start the year due to an undisclosed injury. He's added two shots on net and a minus-3 rating. Janmark will play a primarily defensive role in the bottom six, but he should still be capable of pushing for 15-20 points by the end of the campaign.