Janmark notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Janmark ended his seven-game point drought when he set up Klim Kostin for the opening tally in the second period. The 30-year-old Janmark has remained a steady presence on the third line for much of the season. He's up to 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists), 74 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 63 outings.
