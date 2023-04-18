Janmark notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Janmark has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 30-year-old isn't likely to be a huge factor on offense in the postseason, but he can provide solid defense from a third-line role. He generated 25 points, 79 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 66 regular-season outings.