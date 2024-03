Janmark notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Janmark snapped an eight-game point drought with his assist on a Sam Carrick tally in the third period. With the Oilers adding Adam Henrique and Carrick at the trade deadline, Janmark has seen more usage on the fourth line recently. The winger has 11 points, 59 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-5 rating through 54 contests this season.