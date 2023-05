Janmark (undisclosed) didn't finish Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, and head coach Jay Woodcroft had no update on the forward's status, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Janmark was making his return from a five-game absence with a foot injury. He crashed into the boards awkwardly in the first period and didn't return after that collision. He can be considered day-to-day.