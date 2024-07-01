Janmark signed a three-year, $4.35 million contract with the Oilers on Monday, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic

Janmark had four goals, 12 points, 46 PIM and 54 hits in 71 regular-season contests with Edmonton in 2024-25. He also recorded four goals, eight points, 12 PIM and 23 hits in 25 playoff appearances. Janmark is projected to serve primarily on Edmonton's fourth line in 2024-25.