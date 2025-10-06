Janmark (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Janmark has dealt with an undisclosed injury over the past few days, and he's believed to have a return timetable of approximately 1-2 weeks. The 32-year-old will officially miss the start of the regular season, but he could return sometime around mid-October if he's able to meet his initial recovery timeline. James Hamblin was called up in a corresponding move Monday and could see playing time early in the regular season.